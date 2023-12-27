Qualcomm, Taiwan Semiconductor, Diamondback Energy And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF CALF, which has a 12.8% free cash flow yield.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners picked QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM.

Alphabet Inc's Google, Meta Platforms Inc, Qualcomm, and seven other technology companies have formed the Coalition for Open Digital Ecosystems (CODE) in response to new EU technology regulations.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM as his final trade.

Mark Liu, Chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, is set to retire next year. Having been with the company since 1993, Liu assumed the role of chairman following the retirement of founder Morris Chang in June 2018.

Also Read: Fannie Mae's 2024 Outlook: Housing Market Navigates Challenges With Emerging Resilience

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners picked Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG, saying momentum is "strong in energy right now."

Raymond James analyst John Freeman, last week, maintained Diamondback Energy with a Strong Buy and lowered the price target from $214 to $190.

Price Action: QUALCOMM shares gained 1.4% to close at $145.46, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company gained 1.3% to $104.45 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy gained 1.7% to $159.00, while Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF gained 1.1% during Tuesday’s session.

Check This Out: Beat Inflation With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Energy Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Photo: Shutterstock