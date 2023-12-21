PayPal, Charles Schwab And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW is starting to move after a tough year.

Charles Schwab recently released its November activity report, with total client assets reaching $8.18 trillion, an increase of 7% from October.

Additional key points from the November report show that the company received $21.7 billion in core net new assets from both new and existing clients. Furthermore, there was a $5.0 billion increase in transactional sweep cash compared to the previous month.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL is about to have a breakout.

Amazon.com Inc AMZN recently announced that it will stop accepting PayPal’s Venmo as a payment method for subscriptions starting Jan. 2024.

Following this policy shift, Amazon users who previously relied on Venmo for transactions will have to consider alternative payment options available on the site. US Clear News indicates that this development requires Amazon shoppers to reassess their favored payment methods.

Amazon is taking steps to ensure an easy transition by urging its customers to revise their payment settings. Users are recommended to go to the “Your Payments” area in their Amazon account to make the required changes.

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private named iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF IYR as her final trade.

Price Action: Charles Schwab shares fell 3.8% to close at $67.12, while PayPal fell 2% to $61.74 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF fell 1.3% during Wednesday’s session.

