Aware And 3 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones index closed higher by over 50 points on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Parks! America

The Trade: Parks! America, Inc. PRKA 10% owner Harvey Geoffrey Gannon acquired a total of 16,012,700 shares an average price of $0.25. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4 million.

10% owner Harvey Geoffrey Gannon acquired a total of 16,012,700 shares an average price of $0.25. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4 million. What’s Happening: On Dec. 12, the company said total revenues for the fiscal quarter ended Oct. 1, 2023 were $2.85 million, a decline of $212,488, versus the year-ago quarter.

What Parks! America Does: Parks! America Inc through its subsidiaries involved in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States.

Elys Game Technology

The Trade: Elys Game Technology, Corp. ELYS CEO Michele Ciavarella acquired a total of 744,055 shares at an average price of $0.13. To acquire these shares, it cost around $96,727.

: CEO Michele Ciavarella acquired a total of 744,055 shares at an average price of $0.13. To acquire these shares, it cost around $96,727. What’s Happening : On Nov. 7, Elys Game Technology announced a market access agreement with Caesars Entertainment that unlocks immediate access to the lucrative Colorado sports betting market.

What Elys Game Technology Does: Elys Game Technology Corp is a fastest growing and technologically advanced Sports Betting and virtual sports betting products provider in the regulated business to business and business to consumer markets.

Vintage Wine Estates

The Trade: Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. VWE Executive Chairman Patrick A Roney acquired a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.53. The insider spent around $53,000 to buy those shares.

: Executive Chairman Patrick A Roney acquired a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.53. The insider spent around $53,000 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : On Nov. 14, Vintage Wine Estates posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

What Vintage Wine Estates Does: Vintage Wine Estates Inc is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California's Central Coast, Oregon, and Washington State.

Aware

The Trade: Aware, Inc. AWRE CEO and President Robert A Eckel acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $1.62. The insider spent around $32,379 to buy those shares.

: CEO and President Robert A Eckel acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $1.62. The insider spent around $32,379 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : On Nov. 1, Aware reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results.

What Aware Does: Aware Inc is a provider of software and services to the biometrics industry. The company's software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people.

