American Express, KKR, UnitedHealth And A Major Automaker On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH as his final trade.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company's 2023 net earnings are expected to be $23.60 to $23.75 per share. Adjusted net earnings are seen between $24.85 and $25.00 per share.

Sarat Sethi said he is sticking with General Motors Company GM.

General Motors reinstated 2023 earnings guidance, announced a $10 billion accelerated share repurchase program and a 33% dividend increase.

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said low interest rates are good for American Express Company AXP earnings.

On Oct. 20, American Express reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said KKR & Co. KKR is breaking out.

KKR agreed to acquire the remaining 37% stake of insurance company Global Atlantic, increasing its ownership to 100%.

Price Action:

UnitedHealth shares fell 1% to close at $534.98.

GM shares rose 9.4% to settle at $31.60 on Wednesday.

American Express gained 1.1% to $167.43.

KKR jumped 7.7% to settle at $74.74 during Wednesday’s session.

Image: Pixabay