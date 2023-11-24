Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Buy These 3 Financial Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

Loading... Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

Morgan Stanley MS

Dividend Yield: 4.33%

4.33% Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $98 to $103 on Nov. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $102 to $101 on Oct. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst James Fotheringham maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $102 to $101 on Oct. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Recent News: Morgan Stanley appointed its Co-President, Edward (Ted) Pick, as the Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

The Carlyle Group Inc. CG

Dividend Yield: 4.32%

4.32% Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $37 to $39 on Oct. 10, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $58 to $53 on Oct. 9, 2023.This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $58 to $53 on Oct. 9, 2023.This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: McDonald's agreed to acquire global investment firm Carlyle Group’s minority ownership stake in the strategic partnership that operates and manages McDonald's business in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Ally Financial Inc. ALLY

Dividend Yield: 4.43%

4.43% Citigroup analyst Arren Cyganovich maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $37 to $35 on Oct. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $46 to $40 on Oct. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst James Fotheringham maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $46 to $40 on Oct. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Recent News: Ally Financial posted upbeat earnings for the third quarter.

