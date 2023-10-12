Jim Cramer 'Can't Be A Fan' Of Company 'That's Losing That Much Money' After CEO's Profit Assurance

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG is "interesting. It’s down a lot…I really want you to take a hard look at First Solar, Inc. FSLR, which is doing so well, and I think it’s a strong buy right here."

While speaking about Plug Power Inc. PLUG, Cramer said he "can’t be a fan of a stock that’s losing that much money when the CEO told me they’d be making some money." The company’s shares have lost around 38% year-to-date.

"I’m going to make a stand and say you should own KeyCorp KEY," Cramer said.

The "Mad Money" host said Monster Beverage Corporation MNST is a "very good company. It has not gone up as much, I think, because a lot of people are liking Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH. Cramer added that he likes both of these companies.

Price Action: Shares of Celsius fell 0.8% to close at $165.75, while Monster fell 1.6% to $49.60 on Wednesday. KeyCorp rose 1% to settle at $10.56, while Plug Power climbed 5.3% to close at $7.54 on Wednesday. First Solar shares slipped 0.1% to close at $151.50, while SolarEdge fell 0.4% to settle at $124.54 on Wednesday.

