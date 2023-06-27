Terran Orbital And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones closed slightly lower on Monday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Brightcove

The Trade: Brightcove Inc. BCOV 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total 10,000 shares an average price of $3.94. To acquire these shares, it cost around $39,352.

Terran Orbital

The Trade : Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP SVP, Corporate Development Jonathan Siegmann acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $1.27. The insider spent around $25,400 to buy those shares.

Heliogen

The Trade : Heliogen, Inc. HLGN 10% owner Patrick Soonshiong acquired a total of 634,251 shares at an average price of $0.23. To acquire these shares, it cost around $146,068.

