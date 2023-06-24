Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

The three major averages ended their multiple week long winning streaks. The S&P 500 was down 1.4%, marking an end to its five-week rally. The Nasdaq, after an eight-week winning stretch, also fell by 1.4%, recording its poorest weekly performance since March. The Dow saw a downturn of almost 1.7%, halting its three-week rise.

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed that there would likely be further hikes in the interest rate until there is a substantial reduction in inflation.

His comments came a week after officials from the Federal Open Market Committee chose not to increase rates for the first time in over a year. However, Powell suggested that this pause does not indicate an end to the Federal Reserve's rate hiking plans; rather, it is a short break.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Tesla Bull Ron Baron Says Charging Deals Present 'Really Big Opportunity' For EV Giant," by Shanthi Rexaline, details why Tesla, Inc. TSLA bull Ron Baron believes the company’s charging partnership with legacy automakers such as General Motors Corp. GM and Ford Motor Co. F will boost the entire EV industry.

In "Amazon Will Be 'Prominent Player In AI,' Josh Brown Says As AWS Launches Generative AI Innovation Center," Adam Eckert outlines a new program launched by Amazon.com Inc AMZN aimed at helping customers build and deploy generative AI solutions.

"Boeing Receives Fresh Orders From China Airlines And Air Algérie," by Shivani Kumaresan, reports that Boeing Co BA has received an order for eight 787-9 Dreamliners from China Airlines.

The Bears

"Nvidia Stock Shows Bearish Pattern That Signals Potential Price Reversal After Hitting All-Time Highs" features Piero Cingari's analysis of NVIDIA Corp's NVDA stock chart, which indicates the emergence of a bearish RSI divergence pattern.

In "Elon Musk Starts Following Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin On Twitter, Will Dogecoin End Up In The Dog House?" Jose Rodrigo Safdiye writes about the potential implication for Dogecoin DOGE/USD, now that Elon Musk is following Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum ETH/USD on Twitter.

"Disney To Face Lawsuit And It's Not From DeSantis, But Over This Popular Franchise," by Chris Katje, details an old lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company DIS, which is nearing its next step and could add to the year of legal troubles for the media giant.

