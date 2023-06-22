Fortive, Arch Capital And This Hotel Chain Are CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2023 10:25 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said he likes Marriott International, Inc. MAR amid a rebound in cross-border travel

Marriott International penned a deal with Hiap Hoe Limited to launch the Aloft Hotels brand in Singapore.

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management named Fortive Corporation FTV, which is a mid-cap engineering company and software provider for health care and other industries.

Fortive reported first-quarter sales growth of 6.1% year-over-year to $1.46 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL is a great company, growing at 34% over the last four quarters and double digits over the last 36 months.

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Phillips initiated coverage of Arch Capital Group with an Overweight rating and $92 price target. 

Price Action: Arch Capital shares rose 1.4% to settle at $71.77, while Fortive shares fell 0.4% to close at $71.22 on Wednesday. Marriott shares gained 1.3% to close at $176.12 during the Wednesday’s session.
Photo via Shutterstock. 

