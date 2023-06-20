Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Buy These 3 Consumer Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH

Dividend Yield: 8.91%

8.91% Stephens & Co. analyst Daniel Imbro reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $29 on May 3, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

analyst Daniel Imbro reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $29 on May 3, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%. Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $30 to $28 on Feb. 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Joseph Altobello maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $30 to $28 on Feb. 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: Camping World acquired Van Boxtel RV for an undisclosed sum.

Hasbro, Inc. HAS

Dividend Yield: 4.52%

4.52% Stifel analyst Drew Cum maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $70 to $75 on May 30, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Drew Cum maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $70 to $75 on May 30, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $80 on April 28, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Linda Bolton Weiser reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $80 on April 28, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: Hasbo reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and reiterated FY23 adjusted EPS guidance above the estimate.

The Wendy's Company WEN

Dividend Yield: 4.44%

4.44% Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $28 to $29 on April 17, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $28 to $29 on April 17, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%. Stephens & Co. analyst Joshua Long reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $27 on March 2, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Joshua Long reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $27 on March 2, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: Wendy's reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 8.2% year-on-year to $528.81 million, beating the consensus of $522.43 million.



