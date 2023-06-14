TransCode Therapeutics And 2 Other Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher by over 140 points on Tuesday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Nerdy

CEO Charles Cohn acquired a total 24,000 shares an average price of $3.14. To acquire these shares, it cost around $75.36 thousand. What’s Happening: Nerdy posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

Nerdy posted better-than-expected quarterly results. What Nerdy Does: Nerdy Inc is a curated direct-to-consumer platform for live online learning. Its purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network.

TransCode Therapeutics

: CEO Michael Robert Dudley acquired a total of 19,000 shares at an average price of $2.76. The insider spent around $52.44 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : TransCode Therapeutics reported pricing of $7 million public offering.

: TransCode Therapeutics reported pricing of $7 million public offering. What TransCode Therapeutics Does: TransCode Therapeutics Inc is an RNA oncology company. It is created to defeat cancer through the intelligent design and effective delivery of RNA therapeutics.

Broad Street Realty

: Director Daniel JW Neal acquired a total of 7,000 shares at an average price of $0.74. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5.15 thousand. What’s Happening : The company’s stock has a 52-week high of $2.01.

: The company’s stock has a 52-week high of $2.01. What Broad Street Realty Does: Broad Street Realty Inc is a fully integrated real estate company that owns, operates, develops, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers and street retail-based properties in the Mid-Atlantic and Denver, Colorado markets.

