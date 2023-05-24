Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Buy These 3 Health Care Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

AbbVie Inc. ABBV

Dividend Yield: 4.15%

4.15% Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $172 to $171 on April 28, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $172 to $171 on April 28, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target of $200 to $195 on April 28, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Mohit Bansal maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target of $200 to $195 on April 28, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: The FDA approved Epkinly (epcoritamab-bysp) as the first and only T-cell engaging bispecific antibody for adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy. Epkinly is being co-developed and co-commercialized by Genmab and AbbVie as part of the companies' oncology collaboration.

Johnson & Johnson JNJ

Dividend Yield: 3.03%

3.03% Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $185 to $181 on April 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Jayson Bedford maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $185 to $181 on April 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. SVB Leerink analyst David Risinger maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $194 to $186 on Jan. 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst David Risinger maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $194 to $186 on Jan. 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%. Recent News: As a part of the $8.9 billion effort to settle claims related to talc products, Johnson & Johnson earmarked $400 million to end claims alleging it violated state unfair business practices and consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about the safety of its talc products.

CVS Health Corporation CVS

Dividend Yield: 3.47%

3.47% Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $125 to $96 on May 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst A.J. Rice maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $125 to $96 on May 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $110 to $90 on May 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst John Ransom maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $110 to $90 on May 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: CVS Health’s first-quarter sales increased 11% Y/Y to $85.28 billion, beating the consensus of $80.95 billion.

Read More: Top 5 Health Care Stocks That Should Keep You Up At Night