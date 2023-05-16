EQT, Columbia Banking System And A Credit Card Giant On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group named Mastercard Incorporated MA, adding that he is expecting mid-teens growth driven by travel and increasing international business.

Expedia Group and Mastercard expanded their partnership for a new joint adventure: Travel with Rewards.

Benzinga's analyst ratings data shows a consensus Outperform rating on Mastercard.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said Columbia Banking System, Inc. COLB is a "super high-quality regional bank" and has a 6.3% yield.

Columbia Banking System raised its quarterly dividend from 30 cents per share to 36 cents per share.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said EQT Corporation EQT is breaking out.

EQT recently reported better-than-expected adjusted EPS and sales results for its first quarter.

Price Action: EQT shares gained 5.1% to settle at $35.14, while Columbia Banking System shares jumped 9.8% to $20.25 on Monday. Mastercard shares added 0.4% to close at $383.41 during Monday’s session.

