Investor Sentiment Improves Ahead Of Debt Ceiling Talks

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some improvement in overall sentiment among U.S. investors on Monday.

U.S. markets closed higher on Monday ahead of the debt ceiling talks scheduled on Tuesday.

On the economic data front, the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index fell to -31.8 in May from 10.8 in the previous month, recording the lowest reading in four months. Analysts, meanwhile, were expecting a reading of -3.75.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 48 points to 33,348.60 on Monday. The S&P 500 rose 0.30% at 4,136.28, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.66% to settle at 12,365.21 during the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from The Home Depot, Inc. HD, Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS and Baidu, Inc. BIDU today.

At a current reading of 59.0, the index remained in the "Greed" zone, versus a previous reading of 58.0

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

