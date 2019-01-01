Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) was reported by Raymond James on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $70.00 expecting TCBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.11% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) was provided by Raymond James, and Texas Capital Bancshares maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Texas Capital Bancshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Texas Capital Bancshares was filed on January 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $75.00 to $70.00. The current price Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) is trading at is $55.07, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.