3M, CarMax, Nvidia And One Of The World's Largest Oil Companies Feature On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named 3M Company MMM as her final trade.

3M reported Q1 sales of $8.03 billion, down 9% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $7.49 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.97 beat the consensus of $1.58.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners picked Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is expected to release first-quarter financial results on Friday. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $2.61 per share on revenue of $85.41 billion.

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management named CarMax, Inc KMX, saying the used car market is "going to pick up."

CarMax reported better-than-expected earnings for its latest quarter.

"Our deliberate steps to navigate the pressures facing the used car industry are driving sequential improvements in our business, and we will continue to prioritize initiatives to increase efficiencies and create better experiences for our associates and customers across our diversified business model," said Bill Nash, president and chief executive officer.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named NVIDIA Corporation NVDA as his final trade.

Erste Group recently upgraded NVIDIA from Hold to Buy.

Price Action: 3M shares fell 1.4% to close at $102.92, while Exxon Mobil lost 0.9% to $115.45. CarMax shares gained 0.8% to $67.92, while NVIDIA gained 2.7% to settle at $269.56 on Wednesday.

Photo courtesy of Nvidia.