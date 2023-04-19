Goldman Sachs, T-Mobile US, Corteva, And An ETF Rocketing Toward All-Time High On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS, saying IPOs are expected to start picking up.

On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs reported mixed financial results for the first quarter.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said he likes T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS here.

Analysts are bullish on TMUS, giving the stock a consensus Buy rating, according to Benzinga's analyst ratings data.

T-Mobile and Major League Baseball announced a new long-term deal, creating more 5G experiences for fans.

Stephanie Link of Hightower said Corteva, Inc. CTVA has got great products. Adding that pricing power and their costs are coming down.

Corteva Agriscience and Bunge reported a collaboration to develop amino acid-enhanced soybeans.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA is heading back towards its February 2020 high or resistance level.

Price Action: Goldman Sachs shares fell 1.7% to close at $333.91, while T-Mobile US slipped 0.1% to settle at $150.32 on Tuesday. ITA fell 1.1% to $117.41, while Corteva rose 2.3% to $29.25 on Tuesday.

