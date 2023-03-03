Rivian Automotive, Pioneer Natural Resources, Cleveland-Cliffs And This Aerospace & Defense ETF On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he is shorting Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN, and added that it’s "some $10 stock."

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said he is staying long on iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD, which reported earnings last week.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF as his final trade.

Price Action: Rivian Automotive shares fell 0.3% to $15.72, while Pioneer Natural Resources shares gained 2.1% to close at $209.80 on Thursday. Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs rose 3.7% to settle at $22.22 during the session.

