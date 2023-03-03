ñol


Rivian Automotive, Pioneer Natural Resources, Cleveland-Cliffs And This Aerospace & Defense ETF On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 3, 2023 8:22 AM | 1 min read
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he is shorting Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN, and added that it’s "some $10 stock."

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said he is staying long on iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD, which reported earnings last week.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF as his final trade.

Price Action: Rivian Automotive shares fell 0.3% to $15.72, while Pioneer Natural Resources shares gained 2.1% to close at $209.80 on Thursday. Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs rose 3.7% to settle at $22.22 during the session.

