Insiders Buying Wolverine World Wide And 2 Other Stocks

Although US stocks closed lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Fidelity National Information Services

Director Jeffery E. Stiefler acquired a total of 2,243 shares an average price of $66.88. To acquire these shares, it cost around $150.01 thousand What’s Happening: Fidelity National Information announced 2023 expected financial results below analyst estimates.

Fidelity National Information announced 2023 expected financial results below analyst estimates. What Fidelity National Information Services Does: Fidelity National Information Services' legacy operations provide core and payment processing services to banks, but its business has expanded over time.

Apple Hospitality REIT

Executive Chairman Glade Knight acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $16.90. To acquire these shares, it cost around $84.5 thousand. What’s Happening: Apple Hospitality REIT posted upbeat Q4 results.

Apple Hospitality REIT posted upbeat Q4 results. What Apple Hospitality REIT Does: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in income-producing real estate, majorly in the lodging sector, in the United States.

Wolverine World Wide

Director Nicholas Long bought a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $16.13. To acquire these shares, it cost around $161.3 thousand. What’s Happening: Wolverine World Wide posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

Wolverine World Wide posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. What Wolverine World Wide Does: Wolverine World Wide Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, licensing, and distributing branded footwear, apparel, and accessories.

