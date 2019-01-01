Genius Brands International Inc is a kids media company. It is engaged in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children's entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. Its portfolio features programming for toddlers to tweens, including the preschool properties Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr. and Llama Llama for Netflix, toddler brand Baby Genius, STEM-based series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club, and the new preschool show, Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten. The company's channel is available on television and mobile devices through distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire among others.