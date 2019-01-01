QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Genius Brands International Inc is a kids media company. It is engaged in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children's entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. Its portfolio features programming for toddlers to tweens, including the preschool properties Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr. and Llama Llama for Netflix, toddler brand Baby Genius, STEM-based series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club, and the new preschool show, Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten. The company's channel is available on television and mobile devices through distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire among others.

Genius Brands Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genius Brands Intl (GNUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ: GNUS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genius Brands Intl's (GNUS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Genius Brands Intl (GNUS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ: GNUS) was reported by Dawson James on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting GNUS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 485.21% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Genius Brands Intl (GNUS)?

A

The stock price for Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ: GNUS) is $0.8544 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genius Brands Intl (GNUS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genius Brands Intl.

Q

When is Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) reporting earnings?

A

Genius Brands Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Genius Brands Intl (GNUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genius Brands Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Genius Brands Intl (GNUS) operate in?

A

Genius Brands Intl is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.