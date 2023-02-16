NGL Energy Partners And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher on Wednesday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

PetVivo Holdings

The Trade: PetVivo Holdings, Inc. PETV Director James R. Martin bought a total of 7,899 shares at an average price of $2.56. To acquire these shares, it cost around $20.24 thousand.

What's Happening: PetVivo Holdings reported a Q3 loss of $0.23 per share.

What PetVivo Holdings Does: PetVivo Holdings Inc is an emerging biomedical device company.

Orion Energy Systems

The Trade : Orion Energy Systems, Inc. OESX Director Anthony L Otten acquired a total 2,500 shares at an average price of $1.84. The insider spent around $4.6 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening: Orion Energy Systems posted a Q3 loss of $0.75 per share.

What Orion Energy Systems Does: Orion Energy Systems Inc is a developer, manufacturer, and seller of lighting and energy management systems.

NGL Energy Partners

The Trade : NGL Energy Partners LP NGL CFO and EVP Bradley P. Coopper acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of $2.79. To acquire these shares, it cost around $139.31 thousand.

: CFO and EVP Bradley P. Coopper acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of $2.79. To acquire these shares, it cost around $139.31 thousand. What’s Happening : NGL Energy Partners posted upbeat Q3 earnings.

: NGL Energy Partners posted upbeat Q3 earnings. What NGL Energy Partners Does: NGL Energy Partners LP is a US-based firm that owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business. The company's operating segments include Crude Oil Logistics, Water Solutions, and Liquids Logistics.

