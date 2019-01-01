Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Orion Energy Sys
Orion Energy Sys Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ: OESX) was reported by B. Riley Securities on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting OESX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 114.59% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ: OESX) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Orion Energy Sys downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Orion Energy Sys, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Orion Energy Sys was filed on November 10, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 10, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Orion Energy Sys (OESX) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $8.50 to $5.00. The current price Orion Energy Sys (OESX) is trading at is $2.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
