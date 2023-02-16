Insiders Buying V.F. Corporation And 2 Other Stocks

Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Embecta

The Trade: Embecta Corp. EMBC Director David Melcher acquired a total of 3,100 shares an average price of $32.51. To acquire these shares, it cost around $100.78 thousand.

Director David Melcher acquired a total of 3,100 shares an average price of $32.51. To acquire these shares, it cost around $100.78 thousand. What’s Happening: Embecta reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and raised FY23 guidance.

Embecta reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and raised FY23 guidance. What Embecta Does: Embecta Corp is a medical technology company. The company develops innovative technology, services, and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical processes for healthcare providers.

Roper Technologies

The Trade: Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP Director Richard Wallman acquired a total of 1,000 shares at an average price of $424.95. To acquire these shares, it cost around $424.95 thousand.

Director Richard Wallman acquired a total of 1,000 shares at an average price of $424.95. To acquire these shares, it cost around $424.95 thousand. What’s Happening: Roper Technologies recently reported fourth-quarter FY22 adjusted revenue growth of 14% year-over-year to $1.43 billion, which was in line with the consensus.

Roper Technologies recently reported fourth-quarter FY22 adjusted revenue growth of 14% year-over-year to $1.43 billion, which was in line with the consensus. What Roper Technologies Does: Roper is a diversified technology company that operates through three segments: application software; network software and systems; and technology enabled products.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

V.F. Corporation

The Trade: V.F. Corporation VFC Director Juliana Chugg bought a total of 15,000 shares at an average price of $26.69. To acquire these shares, it cost around $400.31 thousand.

Director Juliana Chugg bought a total of 15,000 shares at an average price of $26.69. To acquire these shares, it cost around $400.31 thousand. What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings. What V.F. Corporation Does: VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel and accessories. Its largest apparel categories include action sports, outdoor, and workwear.

Check This Out: NVIDIA Options Traders See Stock Moving Higher Through Friday