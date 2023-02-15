NVIDIA Options Traders See Stock Moving Higher Through Friday

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares traded higher on Tuesday after BofA Securities maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $215 to $255.

On CNBC’s "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said NVIDIA traded at over 1.3x average daily options volume and was the second most active single stock on Tuesday.

There were buyers of 60,957 of the February 230-calls at an average price of $3.50 per contract, Khouw mentioned.

The traders expect NVIDIA’s stock to move higher through the end of the week.

Price Action: Shares of NVIDIA gained 5.4% to close at $229.71 on Tuesday, and lost 0.6% in the after-hours trading session.

