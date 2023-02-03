$10 Million Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones dropped by 150 points on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Village Farms International

The Trade: Village Farms International, Inc. VFF Director Patrick John Henry bought a total of 45,000 shares at an average price of $1.04. To acquire these shares, it cost around $46.8 thousand.

What's Happening: Alliance Global Partners maintained Village Farms Intl with a Buy and lowered the price target from $6 to $3.

What Village Farms International Does: Village Farms International Inc, along with its subsidiaries, owns and operates agricultural greenhouse facilities. It produces, markets, and sells tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers.

Rise Gold

The Trade : Rise Gold Corp. RYES Director John Proust acquired a total 262,613 shares shares at an average price of $0.40. The insider spent around $105.05 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening : Rise Gold recently completed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement.

What Rise Gold Does: Rise Gold Corp is a mineral exploration stage mining company and its primary asset is a major past producing Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property near Grass Valley, California, United States.

GeneDx Holdings

The Trade : GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS 10% owner Mount Sinai Health System Inc acquired a total of 28,571,428 shares at an average price of $0.35. To acquire these shares, it cost around $10 million.

What's Happening : GeneDx Holdings recently priced its public offering of 428,571,429 shares of common stock at $0.35 per share.

What GeneDx Holdings Does: GeneDx Holdings Corp delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery.

CURO Group