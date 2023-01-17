AMC Entertainment, Cintas And These 2 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite recorded gains on Friday =. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

FirstCash Holdings

Stephens & Co. recently upgraded FirstCash from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $105 to $120. What FirstCash Holdings Does: FirstCash Holdings Inc, formerly FirstCash Inc Financial Services operates pawn stores in the United States and Latin America.

Jabil

EVP, CFO Michael Dastoor sold a total of 57,791 shares at an average price of $74.44. The insider received around $4.3 million as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly earnings. What Jabil Does: Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions.

AMC Entertainment

EVP and CFO Sean Goodman sold a total of 80,750 shares at an average price of $4.68. The insider received around $377.75 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: AMC recently announced a $110 million equity capital raise.

AMC recently announced a $110 million equity capital raise. What AMC Entertainment Does: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe.

Cintas