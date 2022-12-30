Raytheon Technologies, Estée Lauder And This Software Giant Are On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Raytheon Technologies Corporation RTX is a well-run industrial company. "I like the valuation as well," he added.

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private said The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL is definitely going to benefit from reopening in China.

Richard Saperstein of HighTower Treasury Partners said Microsoft Corporation MSFT is a "great name to put away."

