5 Most Expensive Consumer Stocks You Should Worry About

The most overbought stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.

Here’s the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS

Vipshop Holdings, last month, reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.. The company’s stock has a 52-week high of $14.24 .

RSI Value: 71.35

71.35 VIPS Price Action: Shares of Vipshop Holdings dropped 1.3% to settle at $13.69 on Wednesday and lost 0.7% in after-hours trading.



Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC

Studio City Intl, last month, posted Q3 adjusted loss of $0.44 per share. The company’s stock has a 52-week high of $7.48.

RSI Value: 73.32

73.32 MSC Price Action: Shares of Studio City International Holdings gained 0.7% to close at $5.90 on Wednesday and gained 5.1% in after-hours trading.



Global Business Travel Group, Inc. GBTG

Evercore ISI Group recently initiated coverage on Global Business Travel with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $8. The company has a 52-week high of $8.40.

RSI Value: 72.66

72.66 GBTG Price Action: Shares of Global Business Travel Group rose 0.3% to close at $6.53 on Wednesday.



51Talk Online Education Group COE

51Talk Online Education Group recently announced ADS ratio change. The company’s 52-week high is $9.08.

RSI Value: 70.72

70.72 COE Price Action: Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group gained 1.5% to close at $6.01 on Wednesday and lost 0.3% in after-hours trading.



Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company HOFV

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company recently reported board's approval of 1-for-22 reverse stock split ratio. The company has a 52-week high of $42.46.

RSI Value: 84.31

84.31 HOFV Price Action: Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment dropped 7.8% to settle at $7.84 on Wednesday and lost 0.4% in after-hours trading.

