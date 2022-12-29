American Water Works, AmerisourceBergen, Danaher And This Aircraft Manufacturing Giant Are CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said American Water Works Company, Inc. AWK shares took a hit when interest rates started moving higher, but there is a rebound in the same now as water is seen continuing its high demand in the future.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC as his final trade.

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group said Danaher Corporation DHR is a "great compounding growth company" in the health care sector.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners picked The Boeing Company BA.

Photo via Pixabay.