Rockwell Automation, UnitedHealth, AmerisourceBergen And Shorting This Industrial Stock Index On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he is staying short on Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI.

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private named Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK.

Benzinga data finds that analysts have a consensus rating of Neutral on Rockwell Automation's stock.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH reaffirmed their forecast and has "strong earnings stability."

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC.

Now Read: Coupa Software, Smartsheet Among Priciest Majors In The Information Technology Sector