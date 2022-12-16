Cramer Says He's 'Always Liked' This Drug Company

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Oshkosh Corporation OSK is a "slow grower. Could be real interesting, though."

When asked about International Business Machines Corp IBM, he said, "I think you can actually pick some up tomorrow."

Cramer said Incyte Corp INCY is "very fine drug company. I’ve always liked it."

When asked about REX American Resources Corp REX, he said, "I’m going to have to say ixnay on that one."

The "Mad Money" host said he doesn’t know about Lightwave Logic Inc LWLG.

Price Action: Shares of Oshkosh fell 3.5% to close at $84.13, while IBM declined 5% to settle at $142.36 on Thursday. Incyte shares fell 0.5%, while REX American and Lightwave lost 1.8% and 5%, respectively, during the session.

