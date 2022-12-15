Home Depot, Align Technology And This Airline Are CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK is the "best of the bunch" among the airlines. The airline is going to start share repurchases based on their release on Tuesday, which reflects the company’s "strong balance sheet and their projections for strong financial performance in 2023."

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said The Home Depot, Inc. HD has a "great quarter," and the stock continues to "move higher."

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said Align Technology, Inc ALGN is selling at around 22 times next year. Reopening of China, which is a big market for Align, and a weaker dollar will help the company, she added.

Photo via Shutterstock.