OPKO Health, electroCore And This Penny Stock Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones jumped by over 1,200 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

electroCore

The Trade: electroCore, Inc. ECOR Director Thomas Errico bought a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.22. To acquire these shares, it cost around $21.98 thousand.

What's Happening: ElectroCore recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

ElectroCore recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. What electroCore Does: electroCore Inc is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company with a platform for non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on neurology.

OPKO Health

The Trade : OPKO Health, Inc. OPK 10% owner Frost Gamma Investments Trust acquired a total of 200,000 shares at an average price of $1.60. The insider spent around $319.42 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening : OPKO Health recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

: OPKO Health recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. What OPKO Health Does: OPKO Health Inc is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs.

