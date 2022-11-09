ñol

Why Uber Will Dominate Lyft In Ride-Hailing Space And This MedTech Company Featured On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 9, 2022 8:32 AM | 1 min read
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said that it is becoming apparent that Uber Technologies Inc. UBER is “going to dominate this space,” even as the company missed earnings.

Lyft Inc’s LYFT stock fell 21% after an earnings disappointment, Brown stated. Lyft reported a mere 7% increase in active riders, while Uber Technologies “grew theirs by 22%,” he added.

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private chose Stryker Corporation SYK, saying that the backlog of knee and head procedures due to Covid is going to “continue to drive revenues for next year.”

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said that Pioneer Natural Resources Co. PXD was the leading E&P player. The company is trading at 9 times earnings, he mentioned.

Stephanie Link of Hightower said that IBM IBM “beat their raise” and that the “numbers are going higher.” The company’s shares “are very cheap at 15 times of the 4.7% yield,” she added.

Photo: Courtesy of uber.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

