General Electric, Wynn Resorts And This Restaurant Major Feature On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said that General Electric Company’s GE stock has been under pressure, while the quarter “was pretty good.” The reason to own the stock is aviation, Link mentioned, adding that the total revenues of the aviation industry had risen by 25% and margins were up 400 points.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that Wynn Resorts, Limited’s WYNN stock presents an “opportunity to buy.” Its poor performance over the past few weeks was due to the perception that it is a China stock, which it certainly is not, he stated.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management mentioned that Shake Shack Inc. SHAK is due to report earnings Nov. 3. This is one of the few stocks that “did not make a new low in September below the June low,” he mentioned. Brown said he believes some of the wage pressure and food price pressure “will start coming off.”