General Electric, Wynn Resorts And This Restaurant Major Feature On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 26, 2022 8:44 AM | 1 min read
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said that General Electric Company’s GE stock has been under pressure, while the quarter “was pretty good.” The reason to own the stock is aviation, Link mentioned, adding that the total revenues of the aviation industry had risen by 25% and margins were up 400 points.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that Wynn Resorts, Limited’s WYNN stock presents an “opportunity to buy.” Its poor performance over the past few weeks was due to the perception that it is a China stock, which it certainly is not, he stated.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management mentioned that Shake Shack Inc. SHAK is due to report earnings Nov. 3. This is one of the few stocks that “did not make a new low in September below the June low,” he mentioned. Brown said he believes some of the wage pressure and food price pressure “will start coming off.”

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Cerity PartnersCNBCHightowerJim LebenthalJoshua BrownRitholtz Wealth ManagementStephanie LinkLong IdeasMediaTrading Ideas