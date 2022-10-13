Nvidia Stock Spikes Higher In This Bearish Trend: What To Watch For Next

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA was bouncing about 3.5% on Thursday, in tandem with the S&P 500, which was surging almost 2% higher off Wednesday’s closing price and almost 5% off Thursday’s open.

The Labor Department reported an 8.2% year-over-year increase in the consumer price index for September, which caused many stocks to gap down Thursday. However, bearish volume came into the S&P 500 intraday, causing the market to spike higher.

Newegg Commerce Inc. NEGG announced that Nvidia’s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards are now available at its online store. The new graphic card delivers up to four times the performance of the previous version and are powered by the new NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

The news caused a relief bounce in Nvidia’s stock, which has been weighed down heavily recently following the U.S. government's decision to place restrictions on exports of some high-end chips to China.

On Tuesday, Citigroup analyst Atif Malik maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia and lowered the price target from $248 to $210.

The Nvidia Chart: Nvidia has been trading in a downtrend since Aug. 16, with the most recent lower low formed at the $112.43 on Tuesday and the most recent confirmed lower high printed on Oct. 6 at $136.56. On Thursday, Nvidia was spiking higher but not enough to negate the downtrend with the formation of a higher high.