Newegg Reports Availability Of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Cards

Newegg Commerce Inc NEGG said NVIDIA Corp’s NVDA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards are now available at Newegg.com.

said NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards are now available at Newegg.com. The new flagship in NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Series of GPUs, the RTX 4090, delivers up to four times the performance of its predecessor, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

The graphics card has 76 billion transistors, 16,384 CUDA cores and 24GB of high-speed Micron GDDR6X memory, delivering over 100 frames per second at 4K resolution gaming.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards are powered by the new NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture.

"Newegg expects to support the entire line of GeForce RTX 40 Series of GPUs throughout its lifetime so today is a significant step forward in our commitment to this new line of graphics cards,” said Jim Tseng, Director of Product Management for Newegg.

Price action: NEGG shares are trading lower by 1.47% at $2.01 on the last check Wednesday.

