Newegg Reports Availability Of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Cards

- Newegg Commerce Inc NEGG said NVIDIA Corp’s NVDA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards are now available at Newegg.com.
- The new flagship in NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Series of GPUs, the RTX 4090, delivers up to four times the performance of its predecessor, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.
- The graphics card has 76 billion transistors, 16,384 CUDA cores and 24GB of high-speed Micron GDDR6X memory, delivering over 100 frames per second at 4K resolution gaming.
- The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards are powered by the new NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture.
- "Newegg expects to support the entire line of GeForce RTX 40 Series of GPUs throughout its lifetime so today is a significant step forward in our commitment to this new line of graphics cards,” said Jim Tseng, Director of Product Management for Newegg.
- Price action: NEGG shares are trading lower by 1.47% at $2.01 on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
