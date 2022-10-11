Party Is 'Over' For These Chip Stocks, Citi Analyst Says In Their "Top Call"

- Citi analyst Atif Malik cut estimates and price targets on cloud data-centric semis Nvidia Corp NVDA and Marvell Technology, Inc MRVL.
- He maintained a Buy on Nvidia and reduced the price target to $210 from $248.
- He also maintained a Buy on Marvell and slashed the price target to $71 from $74.
- While his supply chain discussions continue to indicate cloud compute demand remains 15-20% above supply at U.S. hyperscalers, he noted slowing macro and advertising sales will likely impact cloud CAPEX growth to ~10% from 15% this year.
- Malik assumes no significant impact from new China controls.
- MRVL has low direct China data center sales exposure.
- Overall, long-term GPU computes and customized off-load ASIC demand remains in the early innings, and he expects new product cycles at NVDA (Hopper/Grace) and MRVL (PAM4/Off-load ASIC) to outperform cloud CAPEX.
- Malik cut his estimates and price targets based on lower estimates and market multiples.
- Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 0.76% at $115.81 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.