CME Group Inc CME “benefits from volatility.”

That's according to Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management who appeared on CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades.”

“They run the biggest exchange for derivatives and interest rate products and commodities," Firestone said. “They will have higher earnings than expected and this continues for the rest of the year. Earnings estimates have been increasing.”

Aureus says CME is a stock that, over the next couple of quarters, will outperform even though it hasn’t been "a very good performer this year."

"It’s down 15% year to date and so that’s my pick today,” Firestone added.

Meanwhile, Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors pointed out how AbbVie Inc ABBV has an “8% free cash flow yield" and a dividend yield of a little over 4%.

It’s important to “take a defensive posture in a very difficult market,” he added, citing how AbbVie has beaten expectations in the last 14 quarters.

"Just a solid name in this space,” he said.

Check Out Other Stocks Making Moves

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF SHY saying, “your choices are not limited to cash or stocks.”

“This is short-term bonds, now yielding north of 3%,” he mentioned. “If you’re unsure about whether or not the retest of the June lows will be successful, this is the type of place that you can very easily hide out with a portion of your money until we have a little more confirmation if that’s going to hold."

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named ProShares Short QQQ ETF PSQ as his final trade.