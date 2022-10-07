Precipio And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US gold futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Clear Channel Outdoor

The Trade: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO 10% owner Ares Partners Holdco LLC bought a total of 400,000 shares at an average price of $1.59. To acquire these shares, it cost around $635.78 thousand.

10% owner Ares Partners Holdco LLC bought a total of 400,000 shares at an average price of $1.59. To acquire these shares, it cost around $635.78 thousand. What’s Happening: The company recently reaffirmed its 2022 financial outlook..

The company recently reaffirmed its 2022 financial outlook.. What Clear Channel Outdoor Does: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies.

Precipio

The Trade : Precipio, Inc. PRPO CEO Danieli Ilan acquired a total of 11,000 shares at an average price of $0.87. The insider spent around $9.57 thousand to buy those shares.

: CEO Danieli Ilan acquired a total of 11,000 shares at an average price of $0.87. The insider spent around $9.57 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Precipio, last month, signed agreement with another major U.S. healthcare distributor for HemeScreen.

: Precipio, last month, signed agreement with another major U.S. healthcare distributor for HemeScreen. What Precipio Does: Precipio Inc is a healthcare solutions company focused on cancer diagnostics. It focuses on addressing the problem of cancer misdiagnoses by developing solutions to mitigate the root causes of this problem in the form of diagnostic products, reagents and services.

AMD Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts Following Revenue Warning, Shares Tumble

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals