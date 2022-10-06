Insiders Buying Redfin And 2 Other Stocks

Although US stocks closed slightly lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Rocket Companies

The Trade: Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT CEO Jay Farner acquired a total of 87,900 shares an average price of $6.81. To acquire these shares, it cost around $598.8 thousand.

What's Happening: Rocket Companies recently announced two major leadership changes, including the retirement of CFO Julie Booth.

Rocket Companies recently announced two major leadership changes, including the retirement of CFO Julie Booth. What Rocket Companies Does: Rocket Companies is a financial services company that was originally founded as Rock Financial in 1985 and is currently based in Detroit.

Taylor Devices

The Trade: Taylor Devices, Inc. TAYD Director Robert M. Carey acquired a total of 2,500 shares at an average price of $10.70. To acquire these shares, it cost around $26.74 thousand.

What's Happening: Taylor Devices recently posted Q1 EPS of $0.29.

Taylor Devices recently posted Q1 EPS of $0.29. What Taylor Devices Does: Taylor Devices Inc is involved in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in various types of machinery, equipment, and structures.

