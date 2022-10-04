Uber Technologies, Align, Cheniere, EQT And This Financial Services Company Feature On CNBC's Final Trade

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said that Align Technology, Inc’s ALGN stock had declined from about $700 to around $200, which offers “an attractive entry,” given the current price and “its 20 times earnings.”

Victoria Greene of G Squared Private Wealth chose Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG, saying that global energy security will be “a huge theme the next decade,” and that “they are best positioned.”

Sarat Sethi of Douglas C Lane & Associates mentioned that Uber Technologies Inc's UBER stock had declined, and the company was “still focused on cash flow generation.” Uber Technologies is “one of the most misunderstood stories out there.”

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he had bought some shares of EQT Corporation EQT.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners chose Raymond James Financial, Inc. RJF as his final trade.