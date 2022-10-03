CalAmp, Great Elm Group And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones dipped by 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Great Elm Group

The Trade: Great Elm Group, Inc. GEG 10% owner Long Ball Partners LLC bought a total of 5,562 shares at an average price of $2.00. To acquire these shares, it cost around $11.12 thousand.

What's Happening: Great Elm Group, last month, posted Q4 sales of $18.10 million.

Great Elm Group, last month, posted Q4 sales of $18.10 million. What Great Elm Group Does: Great Elm Group Inc operates as a holding company. The company operates in two business lines including durable medical equipment and investment management.

CalAmp

The Trade : CalAmp Corp. CAMP Director Wes Cummins acquired a total of 208,900 shares at an average price of $4.24. The insider spent around $885.8 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.

: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results. What CalAmp Does: CalAmp Corp provides wireless communications solutions applications to customers.

LiveOne

The Trade : LiveOne, Inc. LVO CEO and Chairman Robert S Ellin acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.75. To acquire these shares, it cost around $18.68 thousand.

What's Happening: The company's stock tumbled around 34% over the past month.

: The company’s stock tumbled around 34% over the past month. What LiveOne Does: LiveOne Inc, formerly LiveXLive Media Inc is the premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content.

