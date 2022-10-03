ñol

Wells Fargo To Surge Around 20%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 3, 2022 7:16 AM | 1 min read
Wells Fargo To Surge Around 20%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
  • Goldman Sachs raised Wells Fargo & Company WFC price target from $46 to $48. Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Wells Fargo shares rose 1.1% to $40.68 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird cut the price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ICPT from $52 to $35. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares fell 15% to close at $13.95 on Friday.
  • Mizuho cut Sempra SRE price target from $173 to $161. Mizuho analyst Anthony Crowdell maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Sempra shares fell 1% to close at $149.94 on Friday.
  • B of A Securities lowered Livent Corporation LTHM price target from $31 to $27. B of A Securities analyst Matthew DeYoe downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. Livent fell 4% to $29.42 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink cut Replimune Group, Inc. REPL price target from $37 to $30. SVB Leerink analyst Jonathan Chang maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Replimune shares rose 3.9% to close at $17.27 on Friday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted Axcella Health Inc. AXLA price target from $8 to $10. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Ed Arce maintained the stock with a Buy. Axcella Health shares fell 11.4% to close at $1.71 on Friday.

Check out this: US Stock Futures Mixed After Recording Quarterly Losses; Tesla In Focus

