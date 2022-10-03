ñol

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 3, 2022 8:35 AM | 1 min read
Eli Lilly, EQT, Cash Cows ETF, Northrop Grumman And This Diagnostics Company Feature On CNBC's Final Trade

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF COWZ is “a factor-based ETF that screens for the 100 highest free cash flow yielding companies in the S&P.” The two biggest sectors are energy and healthcare, Talkington mentioned. “It has a free cash flow yield of 12.5%, a PE of 6.5% and a dividend of 2.5%,” she added.

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private said Quest Diagnostics Inc. DGX has 4% to 5% revenue growth and 7% to 9% EPS growth and is a defensive play.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group mentioned that Eli Lilly And Co’s LLY Alzheimer’s drug “is great too.”

Also Read: Is Tesla Making A Mistake Building Optimus To Resemble A Human? Ark Analyst And Elon Musk Weigh In

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said that although EQT Corporation EQT had declined last week, “I think they’ll come back to natgas stocks.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners chose Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC as his final trade.

 

