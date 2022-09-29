ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Lowe's, Accenture And This Streaming Service Company Are CNBC's Final Trades

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 29, 2022 10:37 AM | 1 min read
Lowe's, Accenture And This Streaming Service Company Are CNBC's Final Trades

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Sarat Sethi said Lowe`s Companies Inc LOW could see “a lot of demand, unfortunately, over the next couple of weeks just with the hurricane.”

Although their earnings have been “a little bit depressed,” this is going to “add that back,” which will help the stock, Sethi mentioned.

Stephanie Link of Hightower said Accenture Plc CAN had “a great quarter,” with total revenue growth of 15% and bookings up 21%.

The company “generated $3.6 billion in free cash flows,” Link mentioned. “This is number one in the industry, down 35% year to date,” she added.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said that rule based algos were showing “relative outperformance” in Netflix Inc NFLX. The stock is targeting the price gap between $250 and $325, he added.

Photo via Shutterstock.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCHightowerJoseph TerranovaSarat SethiStephanie LinkVirtus Investment PartnersLong IdeasPenny StocksSmall CapTop StoriesMediaTrading Ideas