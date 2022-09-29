Lowe's, Accenture And This Streaming Service Company Are CNBC's Final Trades

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Sarat Sethi said Lowe`s Companies Inc LOW could see “a lot of demand, unfortunately, over the next couple of weeks just with the hurricane.”

Although their earnings have been “a little bit depressed,” this is going to “add that back,” which will help the stock, Sethi mentioned.

Stephanie Link of Hightower said Accenture Plc CAN had “a great quarter,” with total revenue growth of 15% and bookings up 21%.

The company “generated $3.6 billion in free cash flows,” Link mentioned. “This is number one in the industry, down 35% year to date,” she added.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said that rule based algos were showing “relative outperformance” in Netflix Inc NFLX. The stock is targeting the price gap between $250 and $325, he added.

