On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said that Volkswagen AG VWAPY is the “most compelling stock there is.”

"The valuation of Porsche is between $60-90 billion, which is essentially the market cap of the company," Weiss mentioned. It offers a 5% yield, he added.

Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust chose Illumina, Inc. ILMN. “I think we’re getting closer to a resolution on Grail GRAL and there’s some catalysts at the end of the month.”

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners chose Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS is the crème de la crème among financials.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said that Uber Technologies Inc’s UBER stock is close to a breakout.