On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said OneMain Holdings, Inc. OMF has got "more exposure to a downturn than almost any other stock that I know." He added, "It’s the Dallas Cowboys of financials."

When asked about FREYR Battery FREY, he said, "We have too much money going to lithium battery, but at least you called me with one that I think is reasonably valued. So, I’m going to give you the high sign on that one."

The "Mad Money" host said AdvanSix Inc. ASIX is the kind of company he likes. "Because unless I think the world is coming to an end, I think it’s one that has to bounce back," he added. He recommended buying the stock.

Cramer said he likes Ford Motor Company F and also suggested buying the stock.

When asked about Prologis, Inc. PLD, Cramer said, "I don’t even know if there is going to be a pullback. It’s one of my absolute favorites since 2009."

