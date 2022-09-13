Starbucks Corporation SBUX is ready to onboard its new CEO Laxman Narasimhan.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Starbucks traded more than 3 times its average daily call volume on Monday.

There was a buyer of 11,877 of the October weekly 92.5-calls at an average price of $2.35 per contract, Khouw mentioned. Traders bet nearly $3 million that Starbucks shares will hit February’s high by October expiration, he added.

SBUX Price Action: Shares of Starbucks were down 2.83% to $86.49 on Tuesday.

