On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said that AbbVie Inc ABBV has “come down from 175.” “It’s at 134, it’s got a 4% yield,” Bryn mentioned. “I’m actually adding to my position,” she added.

Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management chose Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF. “If we avoid recession, [it has] a lot of room to bounce. If we get into one, it’s not a financial crisis and valuations are attractive,” she said.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Tesla Inc TSLA as his final trade.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said, “With where jet fuel prices have gone,” it could be Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK or “whatever your favorite airline is.”

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners chose iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT, saying that yields could “go higher.”