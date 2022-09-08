ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

AbbVie, Tesla, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond And This Airline Are CNBC's Final Trades

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 8, 2022 8:47 AM | 1 min read
AbbVie, Tesla, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond And This Airline Are CNBC's Final Trades

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said that AbbVie Inc ABBV has “come down from 175.” “It’s at 134, it’s got a 4% yield,” Bryn mentioned. “I’m actually adding to my position,” she added.

Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management chose Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF. “If we avoid recession, [it has] a lot of room to bounce. If we get into one, it’s not a financial crisis and valuations are attractive,” she said.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Tesla Inc TSLA as his final trade.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said, “With where jet fuel prices have gone,” it could be Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK or “whatever your favorite airline is.”

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners chose iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT, saying that yields could “go higher.”

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BNY Mellon Investment ManagementBryn TalkingtonCerity PartnersCNBCJim LebenthalJoseph TerranovaLiz YoungRequisite Capital ManagementShort Hills Capital PartnersStephen WeissVirtus Investment PartnersLong IdeasMediaTrading Ideas